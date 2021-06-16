The American Red Cross has three blood drives scheduled in Crawford County as the agency is experiencing a severe blood shortage nationwide.
The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries have risen — and depleted the nation’s blood inventory, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Blood drives are set at three locations in Crawford County.
There is a drive Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958, 206 St. John St., Titusville.
There are two drives in the Meadville area with the first Tuesday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Meadville Senior Center, 1034 Park Ave. The second is June 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road.