CONNEAUT LAKE — Three new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been purchased and placed in three vehicles of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
Mayor Jim Tigri, who represents the borough on the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, told members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council at last Wednesday’s meeting that he the devices were paid for by donated funds. He said the AEDs had been ordered but took a long time to arrive.
He said the AEDs which had been in the vehicles are now in the police department office and will remain there until they no longer work.
Tigri reported the police responded to 123 calls between Dec. 4, 2022 and Jan. 1, including 38 in Sadsbury Township, 18 in North Shenango Township, and 26 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
He said one call for an officer assist was at 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve when police were sent to the 11000 block of State Route 618 in Sadsbury Township for a U-Haul truck partially in the roadway, inhibiting Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plows. He said the officer pushed the vehicle off the road and into a parking lot. Tigri said it was reported that tow trucks refused to respond due to the hazardous weather. He added that in his 40 years in the trucking business he had never heard of something like that and planned to check on it.
Sgt. Gary Shidemantle of the police department told The Meadville Tribune on Friday that it was because the occupants of the vehicle were unable to pay for the tow, not just the inclement weather.
Tigri also reported the police conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 28 on the causeway in North Shenango Township for a vehicle stopped in the traffic lane. Tigri said it turned out the occupants of the vehicle were bird watching.
He said police also responded to calls for injured animals in the roadway and assisted Pennsylvania State Police three times, and Franklin Police Department, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Deportment and North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department, one time each.
Breaking down the calls in the borough, Tigri said three calls were for motor vehicle crashes, one for a hit-and-run, one assist to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department (CLVFD), five to Conneaut Lake Emergency Management Services, four traffic stops with four warnings given, one mental call, two calls for stolen property at Sheetz, one domestic call, one criminal mischief, one animal complaint, a call to escort Santa, one for an incident at Fireman’s Beach, and one call for panhandling at Sheetz.
Tigri said he did not have a breakdown of the calls for the year 2022, but there were 2,180 calls for the year.
The mayor also reported on calls to the CLVFD since Dec. 14.
Calls for fires were to Konneyaut Trail and Lighthouse Cove condos. The fire department assisted at two fires in Linesville and one in North Shenango Townshop. Two calls were for trees down on roadways, two for fire alarms sounded, and one for a lift assist.
