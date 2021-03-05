CONNEAUT LAKE — A drive-thru collection of paper products and household products for the Community Cupboard at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday was a huge success.
Thousands of items — with a total value of between $4,500 and $5,000 — were donated during the event organized by Amber Clark, a youth member of the church.
Clark was assisted in the collection by several friends and family members, who accepted the donations from donors as they pulled their vehicles up to the curb at the church and then took them to the narthex.
The donations totaled more than 1,700 items, with an inventory of the donations showing 258 rolls of paper towels, 55 bottles of laundry detergent, 748 rolls of toilet paper, 144 tubes of toothpaste, 16 toothbrushes, 82 bottles of hand soap, 20 miscellaneous items, 118 bottles of hand sanitizer, 128 bottles of dish soap, 48 boxes of tissues, nine jars of wet wipes, 149 bars of face soap, and four bottles of shampoo.
In addition, cash donations of $860 were given to the church for the Community Cupboard ministry.
Items will be distributed to people in need from Conneaut School District on the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church.
Kathy Rial, chairwoman of the Community Cupboard, praised Clark's efforts, saying she did a "fantastic job in planning and communicating with newspapers, radio and churches and in the community to collect so many items for the Community Cupboard."
It also was publicized on Facebook.
Clark was very appreciative of all the help she had and with the response to the drive. "It's amazing how the community came together and made it so successful," she said.
Clark had decided to organize the collection after her mother told her that there was an announcement in the church bulletin about the need for donations.
Although she knew about the Community Cupboard because she attends church at Trinity, Clark said she knew others in the community had probably never heard about the program so she decided to organize the collection so people would know they could support it.
The Rev. Bruce Davis, guest speaker at Sunday's service, said a prayer over the collection, asking blessings to those who receive the items. A crew of workers gathered Wednesday night and took the items from the narthex to storage areas in the church awaiting distribution.