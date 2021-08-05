Thunder in the City rolls into town Saturday and like so many events, even 18 months after much of the world shut down, the annual celebration of motorized two- and three-wheel vehicles has been unable to outrace the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Thunder will follow a different schedule and will have a different home base, but the most important elements remain unchanged: The event promises to be fun, admission is free, and motorcycles will be everywhere.
“We’re really excited,” said Christa Lundy, executive director of Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, the organization that brings the Thunder each year. “It’s a smaller version but much more family friendly.”
Thunder in the City will be one day this year instead of the usual two, running from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and it will be based in Diamond Park instead of at the intersection of Park Avenue and Chestnut Street.
But the family-friendly fun actually begins Friday evening before the official opening of Thunder in the City. From 5 to 8 p.m., Meadville Independent Business Alliance hosts its monthly First Friday event and from 5 to 9 Lang Motors on Market Street will host a cruise-in that’s open to vehicles from antiques and Corvettes to street machines and specialty vehicles.
On Saturday, the family-friendly fun continues with a battery of bouncy houses for kids to play in. All-you-can-play wristbands are available for $10 with proceeds going to the Second District Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization.
Five inflatables — from the traditional bouncy house and slide to obstacle racing courses that pit one competitor against another — will be spread across Diamond Park, according to Second District teacher Jen Thoreson, who said the inflatables have been a big draw at other recent events.
“Every event they’ve been to has been really successful” according to the company supplying the air-filled play structures, Thoreson said. “People are itching to get out, so we are really looking for a good crowd.”
In keeping with the 12-year history of the event — not including 2020 when pandemic concerns led to cancellation — there will be plenty of music throughout the day. The Dexter A. Bulen Gazebo in Diamond Park will serve as stage for a variety of local acts that begin with Brett Alan Morgan at 1 p.m. and continue from 4 to 9:30 with Jared Cooney, Love Minus Zero and Justin Gray.
Other planned activities include an inflatable playground for children; a fundraiser sponsored by Second District Elementary PTO; Knockerball games; Shimmy Mob Belly Dance Troupe Sacred Circle presentation; and the Meadville Family YMCA's a farm-to-table tasting event for children.
The Northwest Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association will also be back with its RoboBOTS robot demonstration.
The revamped Thunder in the City includes activities aimed at the whole family, but it hasn’t lost its edge. The annual motorcycle ride that gives the event its beating, rumbling heart is back as well, taking a scenic tour of about 45 minutes from Street Track ’N Trail, 13723 Conneaut Lake Road, through Cochranton and then to Diamond Park.
“Kickstands up at 3-ish,” said Myke Bennett, who designed the route and will be leading the bike parade on his Harley-Davidson Road King.
The ride will take participants from the gathering point on Route 322 to Route 19, then east on Route 285 to Cochranton, according to Bennett. From there, riders will take Route 173 and head through the borough with a police escort before taking Route 322 to Meadville.
The course was designed to be appealing to as many riders as possible, according to Bennett.
“We wanted a straight-shot road without a lot of bends and twists,” he said. “We’re hoping for a lot of riders.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Thunder in the City events
7 a.m.: Classic car show registration
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic car show around Diamond Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Second District Elementary PTO inflatable playground, $10 for all-day all-you-can-play admission
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Northwest Pennsylvania National Tooling and Machining Association RoboBOTS demonstration
1 to 3 p.m.: Brett Alan Morgan performs in the gazebo
3 to 4 p.m.: Scenic motorcycle ride from Street Track ’N Trail to Diamond Park
4 to 9:30 p.m.: Music in the gazebo with Jared Cooney, Love Minus Zero and Justin Gray
You can go
Downtown weekend fun begins Friday with Meadville Independent Business Alliance’s First Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m. and a cruise-in from 5 to 9 at Lang Motors, 821 Market St. Thunder in the City will take place Saturday in Diamond Park from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Highlights of the free event include lots of vendors; the annual classic car show around the Diamond from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and the inflatable playground fundraiser for Second District Elementary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can get all-you-can-play wristbands for $10.