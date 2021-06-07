This summer is sure to be extra sweet.
Whether you are grateful to be vaccinated, visiting friends and family for the first time in quite a while, celebrating having survived a challenging school year, or just enjoying the world getting a little more back to normal, summer 2021 is one to get out and appreciate.
You don't have to go far to do so, and many activities are suitable even for those hesitant to jump back fully into being around crowds of people.
Check out our Crawford County summer bucket list with a dozen ideas to check off.
• Savor the tastes of summer, and that means ice cream. Crawford County has no shortage of spots to enjoy a delicious scoop — or two. Try Marcie's at Pizza Villa, Casey's, Saegertown Dairy Inn Shabby's, or the Ice Cream Cottage. Penn State fans can look forward to trying Blondie's Ice Cream Trailer, which is serving Penn State Creamery ice cream. Then there is the perennial local favorite, Hank's Frozen Custard, best with a hot dog at Eddie's footlongs first. How many flavors will you try?
• Try to spot a hot air balloon. Even though the Thurston Classic will not officially take place for the second year, according to the Classic's Facebook page, there is still a chance to catch a glimpse of the giant floating beauties. As a tribute to the late Ted Watts, who was a local balloon pilot and had a great deal to do with the annual Classic, balloon pilots will fly over Meadville June 18 and 19, weather permitting. It will be the luck of the draw where they can be spotted, but look up and you just might see one or more.
• Check out the new Conneaut Lake Park. The life of the park has been a roller coaster ride of its own with its ups and downs over the years, but new owners are hoping for more ups to come. The current plan is to open July 4 and progress can be followed on the park's Facebook page.
• Get out and enjoy the local bodies of water. Something about water views is good for the soul, and Crawford countians are fortunate to have easy access to several. Catch some rays and enjoy the water at Conneaut Lake. Take a paddle in a kayak at Woodock Lake or French Creek. Add Pymatuning and Canadohta to the list as well, and just about every week you could go to a different one or area of one. While at Pymatuning stop and feed the abundant fish at the Linesville Spillway for an activity that is definitely one of our area's most unique.
• Put on your walking shoes. Pandemic life had us cooped up way too long. Take a leisurely stroll or a power walk along some of our local trails. The options are a bucket list in itself – Ernst Trail, Woodock Dam area, Erie National Widlife Refuge, trails at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, Greendale Cemetery and more.
• Play a round or two. Of course it is prime time for golfers to tee up, but even those who do not partake of the big game can grab a club and play a round of miniature golf. Putt-It in Vernon Township gives golfers the option of two courses or grab a pizza after a round at Pizza Joe's course at Conneaut Lake.
• Enjoy the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) on Thurston Road. The ice may be gone, but there are plenty of opportunities to have some recreation time at the MARC. Enjoy water in its liquid form at the George D. Barco Aquatic Center for Learn to Swim lessons, swim team program, fitness classes or public swim sessions daily, Have a picnic at the pavilions. Try some moves on the skate park, and even break out the old roller skates at the arena. A free tennis lesson will take place June 18 and 19, and area pickleball players also utilize the tennis courts. More information is available at marc4fun.com.
• Forget virtual concerts for now. It's time to get back to live music. Local venues such as Whispering Pines Golf Course and Riverside Brewing Co. have summer entertainment planned. Diamond Park will be the site of a free, live concert by the Erie Philharmonic on June 25.
• Relax with a good book. Local libraries and bookstores like Tattered Corners offer a plethora of great reads and programs.
• Check out a business that is new to you. Downtown Meadville's First Fridays and Second Saturdays are the perfect opportunity to check out local small businesses. Hop in your car for a summer drive and check out what neighboring communities have to offer as well. There are hidden gems in Cochranton, Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Cambridge Springs and more.
• Get back on a bicycle. Those walking trails are also great places to refresh those bike riding skills. There is even a new bike share program with bicycles available at the downtown Meadville YMCA, Meadville Market House, Crawford Area Transportation Authority office on Pine Street and the Ernst Train on Route 322.
• Finish of the summer with a return of the local fair. The Crawford County Fair may not be as big as usual, but it sure will be an improvement over last summer when the fair returns Aug. 21-28. This year admission will be free. Or check out a smaller community fair such as Cochranton Community Fair Aug. 2-9 or the Celebrate Springboro Festival planned for July 17, according to their Facebook pages.
Whether you check off all or just one or two, don't let these summer days just pass on by, because one thing is for sure, they are always fleeting.