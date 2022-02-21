SAEGERTOWN — Phil Koon has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years and still believes that such service is important.
He started his firefighting career at Venango when he lived in Woodcock; when he moved to Saegertown, he joined that department. “Karl Gerdon got me involved at Venango,” he said of the popular Venango resident for whom the borough’s playground is named. Koon said when he moved to Saegertown, he knew a lot of the firefighters, so he joined there and has been with them ever since.
“You got to give back to your community,” he said of why he stays involved. “I feel everybody needs to do something to help their community.” He adds that it doesn’t have to be with the fire department. “It doesn’t matter what (organization) — the library, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Women’s Improvement Club. Even if you only give a couple hours a month, think what our community would be like. Everyone has got to contribute.” For those who do, “You get so much more out of it than the ones who are helped.”
One area that Koon was been involved with for years is teaching fire safety to first graders during Fire Prevention Week. He teaches the youngsters the fire prevention tools. “I get so much more out of it than the kids do,” he said. “I absolutely have a blast” teaching them about having smoke detectors and an “exit plan” for families to get out of the home when a fire occurs. To the youngsters, he is known as “Fireman Phil.” He said he can always tell how effective his teaching has been when parents will see him later and call him by his nickname and tell him what their children said “Fireman Phil” taught them.
Koon hopes that introducing the fire department to the children at a young age may spark some interest in them to join when they get old enough.
Using the analogy of a water well, Koon said if everybody goes to the well every day and takes out a bucket of water without giving any back, soon there will be no water in the well. To him, that’s his concern about the future if more people don’t get involved. “You have to give something back or if you don’t, someday there will be no more community.”
In hopes of getting more recruits, he said there is a lot to do in a fire department. It is more than fighting fires. He was pleased recently when a man came and offered to just clean the fire hall. He said there are all types of jobs in the department — cleaning the trucks, doing administrative work, raising funds or more. There is a job for everybody.
Asked one time why he still answers a fire call at 2 a.m., he said simply: “Because the siren went off. Somebody needed help.”
He previously was president of the Crawford County Fireman’s Association for about 10 years and just recently got involved again. The goal of the association is to recruit more volunteers.
Citing the lack of volunteers in the fire department, as well as other organizations, Koon said it is a concern for the future. “We are trying to get people to have pride in their community,” he said. ‘Volunteer,” he said, noting if not the fire department “look at all the organizations. We have great organizations.”
While Koon’s dedication is to the fire department, he also volunteers with the Thurston Classic Hot Air Balloon Event and when the Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary sponsors the Charity Follies, Koon is there as well.
He answered the call for crews for the Thurston and loved it. Then, “Ted (Watts) and Joyce (Stevens) asked me to be on the committee.” He said he would be on the committee if he could still crew and that’s how he got into the administrative side, saying for a few years he did both. Now he said there are so many duties with the administrative end, he doesn’t get to do much crewing. But about 15 years after joining, he still volunteers. It brings a lot of enjoyment to the community, and he enjoys the work and the camaraderie of the volunteers.
When a friend asked him to join the Charity Follies, he agreed. “We have more fun than the audience,” he laughed. “We have an absolute blast. You meet new people, especially people you would never cross paths with. It is just so much fun. By giving and volunteering, you get so much more out of it.” Hesitant to talk about all his volunteer work, he said he isn’t looking for “accolades. I just want people to volunteer and help out.” He noted in addition to having fun, the Charity Follies is a fundraiser for Meadville Medical Center where he is employed as a respiratory therapist.
In order to keep young people here to volunteer, there must be family-sustaining jobs, Koon said, adding that’s an issue that has to be addressed.
Also, one benefit for volunteering with the fire department is the fact that the county association awards a scholarship to a senior involved in emergency medical services work or a fire department, or to a senior if one of his/her parents is involved. He said the scholarship isn’t a lot of money, but it helps.
Explaining his personal belief for volunteering, Koon said, “If I don’t do it, who will? Somebody has to answer the call.” He said you can use that theory in all organizations, “be it coaching, in the church or anywhere. Somebody has to do it. Why not me?”
He is hopeful that others will hear his message and respond as well — for the betterment of a community, noting when that happens it will make any community better while volunteers “will get more out of it than they give ... givers always do.”