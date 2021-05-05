The third of three Erie men accused of stealing a shotgun from a West Mead home was arraigned Tuesday.
Anthony Zaki Myers Jr., 21, of 824 Pennsylvania Ave., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Myers is one of three co-defendants in the case. Jordan Ruiz Rodriguez, 21, of 603 E. 13th St., was arraigned on April 26, and Bruce Melvin Asbury III, 22, of 542 E. 8th St., was arraigned on April 29.
According to the criminal complaint, the three defendants gained forced entry to a residence on the 1000 block of Render Avenue through a door on Jan. 22. The forced entry caused damage worth $500, police said.
Inside, the men allegedly stole an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun.
The defendants are facing two first-degree felony charges for burglary — overnight accommodations, no person present and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary; seven second-degree felony charges for criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy — receiving stolen property and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal conspiracy to commit theft; two third-degree misdemeanors for criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief; and a summary offense charge for criminal trespass.
Collectively, the charges amount to a maximum possible 112 years and 90 days jail imprisonment and fines totaling $250,300.
Myers is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for May 18.