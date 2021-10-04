ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — All three people involved in a Sunday afternoon head-on crash between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle east of Cambridge Springs have died, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said.
The identities of all three victims have been released this morning by state police.
Pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 408 in Rockdale Township were Kenneth R. Anderson, 54, of Titusville and Katrina A. Wiler, 21, of Venango, police said. The crash scene was about 4.5 miles east of Cambridge Springs.
Joshua D. Hanes, 21, of Springboro was taken to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Anderson was driving alone west on Route 408 when his sport utility vehicle veered into the eastbound lane around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
Anderson’s SUV then collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Hanes, police said. Wiler was a passenger in Hanes’ truck, police said.
Anderson and Wiler both were killed upon impact, police said.
Anderson was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown if either Hanes or Wiler was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled the deaths of Anderson and Wiler due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Hanes’ death at UPMC Hamot was ruled due to multiple blunt force trauma, Lyell Cook, Erie County coroner, told the Tribune this morning.
Autopsies will not be performed on the deceased, though toxicology testing will be performed, according to both coroners.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances.
Emergency personnel from Cambridge Springs, Townville, Venango and Edinboro volunteer fire departments along with Meadville Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.
Route 408 was closed for several hours Sunday between Swamp and Greytown Hills roads Sunday with traffic being detoured.
A state police accident reconstruction team has been sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.