GREENVILLE — Commodore Perry teacher David Snyder was honored Friday as the winner of Thiel College’s 2023 Business Mentor of the Year Award during a special presentation and luncheon.
Snyder graduated from Lakeview High School in 1996 and Edinboro University in 2000. He began at Commodore Perry in 2002 after teaching in Virginia for two years. He teaches seventh-grade through senior-level courses on a variety of subjects and electives including, civics, geography, world cultures, and government/economics.
He has been the head cross country and track and field coach for 16 years and co-advisor of the student council. He was nominated by his former student Hannah Jones, a neuroscience and health systems major from Clarks Mills.
Snyder received a trophy, a $250 Amazon gift card, and a $500 Amazon gift card to spend on his class or a school-related activity. Thiel students nominated teachers in the field of business from their high school who had a profound impact on their education and life for this award. The nominees for this year’s award include:
• Toni Bucynski, Huntingdon Area Senior High School business teacher
• Jesse Hockenberry, Punxsutawney Area High School accounting and business teacher.
• Kim Kladitis, New Castle Jr.-Sr. High School accounting and business teacher.
• Timothy Foor, Shikellamy High School accounting and business teacher.
• Hiedi Grinnell, Mercer County Career Center entrepreneurship teacher.
• Paul Sorby, Shaler Area High School accounting teacher.
The Business Mentor of the Year Award is an expansion of Thiel’s Mentor of the Year Initiative, which was launched in 2019 to acknowledge outstanding local and regional educators and professionals.
