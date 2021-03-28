GREENVILLE — Thiel College will host both 2020 and 2021 graduates in two in-person commencement ceremonies on May 9.
Both ceremonies will be held at Alumni Stadium. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a 3 p.m. ceremony, while the Class of 2021 will be celebrated with exercises at 10 a.m.
“We are so excited to be able to host in-person commencement ceremonies for our students and for the graduates from 2020,” Vice President for College Advancement Roberta Leonard said. “We appreciate the patience and flexibility from everyone as worked to find ways we could gather safely as a community to celebrate the culmination of four years of work and an important life milestone for our students.”
Frank Maenpa, Ruthanne Beighly and John Hauser will be awarded honorary degrees as part of the two ceremonies.