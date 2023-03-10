GREENVILLE — Thiel College was named the top Military Friendly institution in the nation in its category recently.
“This is a profound honor,” Thiel College Veteran Liaison Mike Mason said. “This is a team effort that reflects the dedication of the entire community to value, recognize and appreciate our students who have served their country in the armed forces. It makes the transition from military to civilian life so much easier when the school understands the unique challenges faced by veterans. A military-friendly college not only provides the resources needed to succeed academically, but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among fellow veterans. It truly makes a difference in the lives of those who have served our country.”
Thiel was ranked as the top “private college not offering a doctorate” and was awarded a gold medal along with its No. 1 ranking. Institutions earning the Military Friendly Schools Awards designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey; 530 schools earned awards level designations in gold, silver and bronze. Also, 250 were selected for gold award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by the media company Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. Schools are measured on their ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunities for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.
