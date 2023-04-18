GREENVILLE — The Thiel College Music Department is hosting a spring band concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the William A. Passavant Memorial Center.
The concert, titled "Oh, the Places We'll Go!" will feature the Thiel Wind Ensemble, which will perform works by Brahms, Colgrass, De Hann, Grundman, Mackey, Maslanka, Ticheli and Texidor. Organized by Thiel's Director of Choir and Bands Nicholas Samson, the event will be free and open to the public.
Each year, the Thiel College Concert Band performs a major concert during the spring. Both the Concert Band and the Thiel Wind Ensemble offer students with prior band experience the opportunity to perform at a number of events throughout the academic year.
