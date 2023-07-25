GREENVILLE — Cuyler (Butch) Berwanger, the son of Heisman Trophy winner John Jacob (Jay) Berwanger, will be at Thiel College on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. to discuss the sports icon’s life and legacy.
In Bly Hall of the Academic Center at Thiel, Cuyler will discuss his father’s life as a football pioneer. Jay Berwanger was the first recipient of the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1935 and in 1936 became the first pick during the inaugural National Football League (NFL) draft. The public is invited to this free event. History enthusiasts and members of the regional football and athletics community will join the coaches and players of the Thiel football team and members of the Blue-Gold booster organization at the event.
“This event offers a remarkable opportunity to gain insights into the life of Jay Berwanger, a true football pioneer and iconic figure in sports history,” Thiel College Director of Athletics Jason Fautas said. “There are important lessons about humility and courage in his life story that are as inspirational and relevant today as they were when he won the Heisman Trophy. His recognition as the nation’s best college football player came at a time when college football’s shadow loomed large across the national sports landscape.”
The event will be an opportunity to gain insights into the man known as the “one-man football team” who later turned down the NFL’s invitation to play professionally. At the University of Chicago, he became a star halfback, safety, punter and field goal kicker. Notably, during a game against the Michigan Wolverines in 1934, Berwanger left an enduring mark on future U.S. President Gerald Ford’s left cheek.
In recognition of his exceptional talents and sportsmanship, Berwanger achieved a historic feat by becoming the first winner of the Downtown Athletic Club Trophy after the 1935 football season. The award was later renamed the Heisman Trophy, which continues to be presented annually to the most outstanding college football player.
