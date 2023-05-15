GREENVILLE — Thiel College was awarded 2022 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the college’s fourth year of recognition.
Thiel College is one of 24 campuses in Pennsylvania to earn this distinction.
“Trees not only play a vital role in the environment but also in our daily lives,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Having trees on college and university campuses is a great way to show a commitment to students and faculty’s overall wellbeing.”
The Tree Campus Higher Education program honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation. Thiel College achieved this distinction by meeting Tree Campus Higher Education’s five core standards: establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.
One of Thiel’s oldest landmarks is Brother Martin’s Walk. The tree-lined walk was created in 1874. Classes were dismissed and Thiel faculty, students and staff planted the first 100-plus maple trees. Eventually, the count numbered as high as 392 trees. These trees formed two rows and continues today as the main walkway on campus and is central to annual gatherings and celebrations. Students traditionally march with their entire class along that walk just twice, once during the opening convocation at the start of their first year and once during commencement exercises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.