WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — A 9-mm Glock handgun and three loaded ammunition magazines were stolen from a Saegertown man's vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
The man told police he was staying at his girlfriend's home on Limber Road in Woodcock Township on Saturday when the suspected theft happened.
The man reported the theft to police at 7 a.m. Monday after he went into the center console of his vehicle to get his work identification and noticed the gun and three loaded magazines were missing. The man told police that he had last seen the items Saturday night.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.