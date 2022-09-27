Philadelphia Inquirer
As attempted book bans and restrictions surge nationwide, Pennsylvania now ranks third in the country for school book-banning activity, nonprofit PEN America has found.
PEN America recently released the findings of an updated study, which places Pennsylvania only behind Texas and Florida for the most book-banning activity between July 2021 and June 2022.
The vast majority of the bans documented by the group — 441 of the state’s 457 bans — were in just one school district, Central York, with the rest in 10 other districts. The most commonly banned books included “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”
In New Jersey, PEN America has recorded three book bans in three districts, while Delaware has none.
This summer, the Central Bucks School District in Bucks County, which was not one of the 11 Pennsylvania districts that banned books in PEN America’s latest findings, approved a library policy paving the way for removing books with “sexualized content” from schools.
School officials in Central Bucks — Pennsylvania’s third-largest district — have said the contentious new policy is not a book ban, though many parents, library advocates, civil rights groups, and some dissenting school board members disagree.
“Nobody wants to say they’re banning and censoring content because they want to find other words to make it sound less extreme, but those of us who do work against censorship, we’ve been calling these things bans for 100 years,” said Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs for PEN America.
Across the country, he said, many districts are avoiding the term “ban” and using vague terms such as “sexualized content” to avoid sounding outwardly homophobic, transphobic, or racist.
Across the country, more than 1,600 books have been banned, PEN America found. Of those, 41 percent have LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists or prominent or secondary characters, while 40 percent of the bans have protagonists or secondary characters of color.
At the beginning of 2021, many books groups were seeking to remove from school shelves books mentioning race, racism, and the history of slavery. Throughout the school year — using similar rhetoric and reasoning — the focus shifted to books depicting LGBTQ+ characters or identities, as well as books featuring sexual content, including those on sexual and reproductive health and sex education, according to PEN America’s report.
Nationwide, PEN America found that around 50 conservative community and national groups, including Moms for Liberty, have mobilized in the last year around books they have deemed dangerous in schools, often citing “parents’ rights,” circulating lists of books framed as dangerous or harmful, and campaigning at school board meetings. Parent and community groups advocating for book restrictions played an “influential role” in at least half of the bans enacted across the country over the last school year, the report said.
Which states had the most book bans?
Texas: 801 bans, 22 districts
Florida: 566 bans, 21 districts
Pennsylvania: 457 bans, 11 districts
Tennessee: 349 bans, 6 districts
Oklahoma: 43 bans, 3 districts
Michigan: 41 bans, 4 districts
Kansas: 30 bans, 2 districts
Wisconsin: 29 bans, 6 districts
Missouri: 27 bans, 8 districts
What kinds of books have been banned?
By genre
Fiction: 75 percent
Nonfiction: 24 percent
Poetry: 1 percent
By intended readership
Picture book (ages 0-5): 19 percent
Chapter book (ages 6-8): 10 percent
Middle grade (ages 9-12): 11 percent
Young adult (ages 13-17): 49 percent
Adult: 11 percent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.