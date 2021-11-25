One Christmas classic that finds its way onto countless TV screens every year is the 1942 film "Holiday Inn," featuring iconic entertainer Bing Crosby; the greatest dancer in film history, Fred Astaire; and Marjorie Reynolds. The classic film is where the quintessential Christmas tune "White Christmas" originates, eventually inspiring the creation of the movie of the same name. In 2016, Broadway brought "Holiday Inn" to the stage, maintaining the style and charm of the 1940s while updating the story for more modern audiences, and this holiday season, the Academy Theatre is thrilled to bring the flashy, fun and feel-good musical to downtown Meadville!
Packed top to bottom with Irving Berlin music, "Holiday Inn" tells the story of a “song-and-dance man,” Jim, who leaves show business to live and work on a farm in Connecticut. Once finds that he can’t even grow a tomato, he decides to turn his home into a “showplace hotel,” with help of a local school teacher, Linda Mason. The inn puts on dazzling performances for each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July, hence the name of the show. The Academy Theatre’s production features an exceptionally talented cast, including local favorites Anne Conti as the independent and hilariously awkward school teacher, Linda Mason; Dan Winston as the tapping Casanova, Ted Hanover; Julie Cepec as the brassy showgirl, desperate for fame, Lila Dixon; Terri Gilmore as the lovable “fix-it man,” Louise; Darrel Whitney as show biz agent, Danny; Winstynn Oates as precocious bank messenger, Charlie Winslow; and a special guest star will step into the role of leading man, Jim Hardy, plus an incredible dancing ensemble!
“Holiday Inn” features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin hits, including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Shaking the Blues Away” and many more!
Love Irving Berlin? Purchase a combo pass for $35, which includes a ticket to "Holiday Inn" at Meadville’s Academy Theatre and a ticket to "White Christmas" at the Erie Playhouse. "Holiday Inn" runs Dec. 3-19 at the historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St. For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy at (814) 337-8000 or visit our website. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at theacademytheatre.org free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at the Academy Theatre.