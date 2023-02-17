Therapy for a medical patient, nursing home resident or someone else in need of comfort sometimes requires four legs.
Therapy dogs are a big boost to all ages — but especially to nursing home or care home residents or hospital patients.
“We see a positive aftereffect from therapy dogs,” said Ashley Babbitt, activity director at Embassy of Park Avenue. The dogs visit the Meadville-area nursing home twice a month.
“Their visits always are great for the residents — we can’t get enough therapy dogs here,” Babbitt said.
“We go any place someone wants us to be,” said Sue Anderson, who coordinates Paws Hand Delivered, the volunteer canine therapy teams that serve the Crawford County area. The program got its start in 1995 under Ruth Prest and Robin Peterson with just four teams.
“Our dogs are not service dogs. They have no rights,” Anderson said. “We have no rights to go places — we’re someplace by invitation.”
Right now, there are 28 volunteer canine therapy teams — a dog and a handler — but more could be used, according to Anderson. All of the teams are registered and insured with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Initial testing for 11 additional teams is slated for Sunday as well as Feb. 26, said Anderson, who is an approved tester for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
Approved dog-handler teams then are able to visit area nursing homes, medical facilities, school reading programs, autistic children, prisons, libraries and community agencies.
Once admitted as as part of an Alliance of Therapy Dogs-approved team, the dog and handler may go with other teams or on its own.
“Morning, afternoon or evening — we can fit around anyone’s schedule,” Anderson said. “The more we can get into service, the more volunteer service we can provide.”
Tami Williams, executive director at Juniper Village, a personal care home in Meadville, said the therapy dogs really help by providing its residents with a socialization aspect.
“The dogs that come are just fun to be around for the residents,” Williams said. “Many had pets of their own — pets always bring joy to people.”
But the visits aren’t just for older people.
Paws Hand Delivered’s mission is to share the love and joy dogs bring to those, who for reasons beyond their control, can no longer have a dog of their own.
“We had a visit at Brooks Hall (at Allegheny College) with seven dogs,” Anderson said. The hall is a dormitory and dining facility on the campus. “The college kids came in and saw seven dogs to pet — they just had a great time.
“It’s rewarding to see the look on a person’s face when I walk in with that dog,” Anderson said of what she and other handlers get in return for their volunteer visits. “It gets people talking.”
A therapy dog visit usually lasts between 30 minutes to two hours.
So what makes a good therapy dog?
“It’s got to be friendly with a good disposition,” Anderson said. “They can’t be aggressive. They can’t be pulling on the leash, they can’t be jumping on you when you meet her.
“If they’ve taken one obedience class, that will help,” she added. “A lot of our dogs get identified in obedience class.”
Basic qualifications require the dog to be at least 1 year old and the handler must have had the dog at least six months prior to testing with testing done with a 4-foot leash. A background check is required of the handler, too.
The initial test is in basic handling skills. If the person and dog pass, then there are three supervised visits that must be completed to qualify.
Once a new dog-handler team is approved, Anderson does suggest a team initially try visits to different locations to see what they may like visiting the best.
• More information or to join Paws Hand Delivered therapy dogs: Contact Anderson at (814) 671-2809.
