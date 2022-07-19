CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Police are investigating a theft at a South Main Street business that took place when an employee left the main room to heat a customer’s food.
The theft reported at Collectibles and Games of Skill, 197 S. Main St., occurred after a man had played games of skill at the business for about 10 minutes, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the business at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
As the employee went to a back room to microwave a frozen pizza for the man, the suspect stole a blue zippered money bag from under the cash register in the business’s main room, police reported. The bag contained about $300 to $500.
The man was described to police as white, in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and thin. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans and an American flag gaiter-style mask, according to police. After taking the money bag, he ran out and headed south.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information should contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
