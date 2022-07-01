What do you give a nation facing its 246th birthday at a time when gas is about $5 per gallon, inflation is near a 40-year high, and residents have been taxed by a once-in-a-century pandemic?
You can’t go wrong with free fun: That’s the philosophy behind the Ultimate Freedom Event (UFE), which begins at 4 p.m. Monday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and culminates in a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
And while the folks at New Beginnings Church of God can’t provide free fun for the country as a whole, they can certainly entertain thousands in the Meadville area, as they have in a growing midsummer tradition that began in 2015.
“We didn’t know how this year was going to go with the economy, but local businesses have definitely been supportive, so it’s been good,” said Cliff Forbes, the New Beginnings lead pastor who seven years ago dreamed up the idea for a free church-organized, family-oriented event on the Fourth of July. “What’s nice about our event is that a lot of people, with the gas prices, are contemplating where to go and what to do. So by having this as a local event, it helps with the ‘stay-cation’ idea and the ability to enjoy the Fourth without having to travel too far.”
The short drive offers quite the payoff: a classic car cruise-in; an expansive kids zone with pony rides, bouncy houses, face painting and other fun activities; more than a dozen food vendors; and live music that starts at 5 p.m. and continues until just before the skies light up with fireworks. Performers include Old Son, Justin Gray, Ashley & Jeff, and Independence.
“Come with an appetite,” said Brandt Fuller, the church’s director of worship, who has helped to organize the event each year it has been held. While admission to the event is free, the many food vendors won’t be dishing out barbecue, Haitian cuisine, tacos, waffles and more for free. However, church organizers do what they can: In return for not charging for vendor spaces, they ask that participants keep their prices as low as possible.
After a pared-down version of the UFE was held at New Beginnings on Leslie Road last year, the event moved back to the nearby fairgrounds. This year’s edition is expected to be back to normal and organizers hope to once again attract a crowd approaching 5,000 and likely exceeding that figure by night’s end.
Fuller already knows a sizable crowd is guaranteed: About 200 volunteers, nearly all of them church members or relatives of church members, are expected, and seeing them in the their matching brightly colored T-shirts is an annual highlight for Fuller.
“I love to see that. I love just walking around, talking to the volunteers, seeing everyone being involved and connecting with the community,” Fuller said. “We want this to be something we do for the community, so it’s great to see members stepping up, being willing to give their time and serve the community.”
Just as the fairgrounds location means that event-goers can save on gasoline, it also means that vendors will have easy access to electrical hook-ups so they won’t have the cost of fueling their generators, according to Forbes.
But the UFE has not been immune to the impact of inflation.
“The price of everything in the fireworks world has increased dramatically,” Forbes said.
This year’s display is comparable to last year’s in all respects except price. Forbes said the 2022 version will be about 50 percent more expensive than last year’s. But church organizers decided to go through with it despite the high cost, and both Forbes and Fuller said the support of numerous sponsoring organizations was essential in making the event possible.
The event will cost about $35,000, Fuller said, and through midweek about $24,000 in sponsorship donations had been received. The church itself will pay for any costs not covered by donations.
“Last year we did pretty good, but we didn’t do this good,” Fuller said regarding fundraising. “With seven years under our belt, we have a good connection with the community and with people aware of the success of the event. It’s pretty cool to see.”
From the volunteers to the sponsors, Forbes said, “The church family really stepped up this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.