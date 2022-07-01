Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.