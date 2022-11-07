TITUSVILLE — The Titusville Herald, Crawford County’s oldest newspaper with more than 150 years of history, shut down abruptly as of Saturday.
That day’s edition was the paper’s last with a short story headlined “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you” on its front page.
Multiple Meadville Tribune messages via both telephone and email to the Herald’s owner, Debra Sample, weren’t returned. Sample is the widow of Mike Sample, the newspaper’s publisher who passed away in January.
The paper began more than 157 years ago as The Titusville Morning Herald. Established on June 14, 1865, it was the first daily newspaper in the Pennsylvania Oil Region.
The Titusville Herald was a little more than 19 years older than the Tribune, which started publication Aug. 11, 1884.
In recent years, The Titusville Herald was a five-day-per-week publication, printing Tuesday through Saturday.
“The owners of The Titusville Herald regret the decision we had to make today,” the newspaper’s front page statement in Saturday’s edition read.
“We are afraid that we have to close the Herald’s doors and this is the last issue of the paper that has been published since 1865.”
“The Herald’s longtime publisher, Mike Sample, passed away on January 3rd of this year,” the statement continued. “Mike’s life was The Titusville Herald, he worked every aspect of the newspaper from fixing copiers to delivering papers when needed.
“His family desperately wanted to keep the paper going, but it has become evident that they cannot.
“This newspaper has been a long serving member of this community since 1865 and no one is sadder about this than we are.
“Thank you to the Titusville community and all of our readers for the support, trust, and even criticism over these long years,” the statement concluded. “The Herald will be issuing refunds to subscribers, but asks your patience during our transition.”
The statement said the paper will handle subscription refunds as soon as it can.
