Casey Stengel’s New York Yankees, Chuck Noll’s Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Saban’s University of Alabama Crimson Tide, even Chris Yost’s Cochranton Junior-Senior High School RoboBOTS team: Dynasties all, but they’ll have to keep marching into the winner’s column for quite some time before they’re in the same category as Carl Miller’s Cochranton High marching band.
The band’s 2022 LMBA championship victory at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium last weekend marked its 24th in a row. In 37 years of Lakeside Marching Band Association competitions, Cochranton has won 32 championships, 30 of them coming during Miller’s 33-year run at the school.
This year’s show, “Between the Lines,” not only featured the usual instruments and color guard, it also incorporated a 12-by-8 book prop to bring to life the motif of how people hear the stories of others and learn to write their own.
Reading between the lines of Cochranton’s latest victory is relatively easy: The school is pretty good at this marching band thing. Over the last 15 seasons, Cochranton has been undefeated in Class AA competition. And not only did Cochranton take top honors on Saturday, the band also captured all of the possible caption awards for music, visual and general effect — just as it had at all of its competitions throughout the season.
“It’s a lot of hard work, a little bit of luck, and a lot of hardworking kids and parents and staff members who make it all come together,” Miller said this week in an effort to explain the constant drumbeat of dominance.
Cochranton was not the only band in the area making significant strides this season: Maplewood Junior-Senior High School took home the LMBA Class A championship, with Saegertown Junior-Senior High School close behind in third place. Meadville Area Senior High School — while it didn’t bring home any hardware — finished its first season in the competitive field having increased its score in every show.
While Cochranton took top honors overall, Maplewood played a similarly dominant role at the Class A level — no tiny feat for a band that, with just 19 members, was among the smallest in the region to take the field this year.
“It’s not necessarily something we’re proud of,” band director Jamie Gardener said of being among the smallest bands competing in LMBA for the past two seasons. “It makes it a real challenge. People don’t realize there’s not a handicap score in scoring marching bands, so the smaller your band is, the harder it is because you’re more exposed — you’re a lot more exposed to the judges in terms of everything, the marching, the music and everything that you do.”
The band had plenty of other causes for pride: the Class A championship was its 10th overall and it finished the 2022 season undefeated in Class A, having swept all of the class caption awards at every show it competed in. Maplewood typically earned scores at the same level or higher than many of the larger competitive bands, Gardner said.
The 2022 LMBA season was the first for Meadville after making the move from exhibition band to competition — a move that was motivated by student interest, according to director Armond Walter.
While the 645-member Bulldog band, competing in Class AAA, understandably didn’t finish with accolades like those earned by Cochranton and Maplewood, Walter said the student interest remained strong throughout the season and used what they learned from each show to “to make them better performers.”
“Each week we performed, our score grew and the kids could also see the results of their hard work,” Walter said a few days after the band finished sixth among Class AAA bands in the championships. “I’m very happy with what they did and how they handled the season.”
Each of the band directors emphasized that there’s more to the band experience than halftime shows and championships.
Few, if any, of the band members will go on to pursue music in any professional context, but Miller thinks they all will gain from the experience.
Among the more important benefits of band participation, he said, are becoming familiar with expectations regarding work ethic and how to work together as a team. Members also gain experience with time management and both setting and reaching goals.
Gardner acknowledged he was biased but said he was lucky to have “the nicest kids in the school” marching for Maplewood.
“My band kids are super dedicated,” he said. “They understand the expectations placed upon them and strive to go after them.”
The planning for next year has already started, according to Miller.
“I tell my kids all the time, ‘You’ve got that big ‘X’ on your back because everybody wants you,” he said with a laugh, “but our kids always seem to be up to the challenge and I hope we’ll be right back there again next year — that will be the goal, anyway.”
