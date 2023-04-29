“The Sound of Music” is familiar to generations of fans as the story of the von Trapp family: Captain von Trapp, a widower, and his seven children are joined by Maria, a nun in training who comes to the family first as governess and eventually stays as wife and stepmother.
The same von Trapps are of course the focus of the Academy Theatre’s current production of the classic musical, but they are by no means the only family at the heart of this show.
Indeed, anyone who flips through the program or hums along to the Rodgers and Hammerstein songs this weekend will soon see that family proves to be an inescapable motif — as ever-present as the edelweiss that blooms clean and bright in the Austrian Alps.
It’s common for Academy productions to have a few relatives involved, but “The Sound of Music” is exceptional in this regard.
The production includes 10 families represented by at least two members involved in the production; four families have multiple members performing in the show. None of them match the von Trapps in sheer quantity, but three families have at least three members who take the stage: the Graybills of Conneaut Lake have four members performing in the show and another who is part of the crew; the Kresses of Waterford have four family members performing; and the Schnaubers of Meadville have three members performing.
“I’m loving it,” Atlee Graybill, who plays von Trapp family friend Max Detweiler, said during a break in a recent rehearsal.
Atlee and his wife, Racheal, part of the nun ensemble, are joined by their children, Trevor, 10, who plays Kurt von Trapp, Elaina, 15, who plays a postulant, and Nathaniel, 17, who is a fly operator in the crew. Eight-year-old William isn’t in the show, but he has been at all the rehearsals.
“It can be hectic at times, honestly,” Atlee continued, “with Trevor, the 10-year-old — a little bit scatterbrained, you know — and to have my own role plus help him with his. … My wife does fantastic with it. She doesn’t seem to get stressed out by it. I get stressed out by it a little bit, but that’s a ‘me’ problem.”
A little bit of stress is part of the point for many of the families involved. At the risk of mixing musicals, a spoonful of stress helps the musical get down, in a sense.
“I think it helps our kids learn flexibility and it keeps us out of a rut,” Atlee said. “It’s easy as families to get in a rut and when we’re in shows, it helps the kids learn give-and-take — we’re busy, but it’s for a season and once the show’s over, we’ll have a little bit more time.”
Holly Kress, a member of the nun ensemble, is part of one of the larger family contingents in the show but said that part of the attraction for her family is the chance to become part of the even larger family that inevitably forms in such a production.
“A big thing is the camaraderie backstage that you get with everyone. You’re a big family, you’re a big team — everybody works together,” said Kress, whose husband, Richard, stars as Captain von Trapp. Lainey Kress, 13, plays a postulant, and 5-year-old Natalie plays Gretl von Trapp, while Cavin, 11, is not part of the theatrical production but is very much part of the Kress-family production required to be involved and stay organized. “You just make these friendships that last forever. Our best friends in life are our theater friends.”
The circumstances, Atlee Graybill agreed, leave members of the company with little choice but to bond together as they work toward a challenging goal under stringent time restraints.
“There’s something about theater that brings us close and forces us to trust each other quickly,” Graybill said.
It’s an atmosphere that Brad Schnauber had been part of behind the scenes as his youngest daughter, Emiley, and his wife, Lynne, began performing in a variety of shows. Now for the first time, Brad is taking a turn on stage for “The Sound of Music.” As auditions approached, Emiley knew just the lines needed to prod her father — she had heard them often enough from him in the past.
“Emiley made the comment to me, ‘Dad, you’re always telling us to try new things and get out of your comfort zone,’” Brad recalled as his fellow castmates yodeled on stage, “so after telling them that, how can I not follow through?”
After a bit more encouragement and perhaps some gentle arm twisting, follow through he did: Lynne is part of the nun ensemble, Emiley plays a postulant and Brad was cast in the role of Franz, the von Trapp family butler.
It remains to be seen if acting proves to be one of his favorite things, but the experience has already proven fun for the family, according to Emiley Schnauber, who said Brad’s experience as a middle school teacher has prepared him well for the stage.
“He’s amazing,” Emiley said. “He’s definitely a natural.”
YOU CAN GO
“The Sound of Music” at the Academy Theatre continues this weekend with performances tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and next weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and May 6 and at 2 p.m. on May 7. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 337-8000, visiting theacademytheatre.org, or by stopping in person at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before performances. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices. Pianist David Tokos will provide music in the lounge one hour before most performances.
Families represented by two or more members in the Academy Theatre’s current production of “The Sound of Music”
The Clerkins: Almi (stage manager and Sister Berthe) and Shawn (director)
Cox/McCain (niece and aunt): Crystal Cox (nun) and Debby McCain (Frau Schmidt)
The Friters (mother and daughter): Sara (spotlight operator) and Emma (Louisa)
The Graybills: Racheal (nun), Atlee (Max Detweiler), Nathaniel (fly operator), Elaina (postulant), Trevor (Kurt)
The Kresses: Richard (Captain von Trapp), Lainey (postulant), Holly (nun), Natalie (Gretl)
The Marrs: Dawn (seamstress) and Juniper (Brigitta)
The Schnaubers: Lynne (nun), Emiley (postulant), Brad (Franz)
The Sullivans: Willow (spotlight operator), Ashley (nun), London (stage crew)
The Whalens: Alyssa (postulant), Jessica (stage crew)
The Worleys: Grace (Liesl) and Ella (assistant stage manager)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.