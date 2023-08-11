August is when area families start getting kids ready to go back to school.
It’s a time of stress for some of those families, especially if they’re having financial difficulties, according to Capt. Mary Hughes, commander of The Salvation Army of Meadville.
To ease potential financial burden, The Salvation Army is giving out school supplies next week to more than 200 students in grades kindergarten through 12 in the Meadville or Guys Mills ZIP code, which is the unit’s service area.
“There’s a whole list (of what’s needed) for each class. This will ease some of the stress on some families so they can use their money to get whatever else they need,” Hughes said.
The supplies will be handed out Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash at the local unit’s headquarters, 1087 Park Ave. It’s also going to be a small party, too, for the recipients and their families, with food on hand.
The distribution will require proof of the student being enrolled in school such as a bus stop letter, letter from the school or school ID card, Hughes said.
At the same time, The Salvation Army will conduct its Christmas present assistance list which requires identification and birth certificates for all children.
“We want people to mark their calendars (for Aug. 18) and bring in all the information,” Hughes said. “They could get a backpack, but not be able to sign up for Christmas. The birth certificates are crucial.”
For the past few weeks Hughes has been buying up school supplies to get students started for the year. A $5,000 grant from Armstrong, the area’s cable and internet provider, has funded the project.
“I went shopping numerous times getting supplies — I wiped out all the Dollar Trees,” Hughes said with a chuckle.
Right now, there are 203 backpacks filled and lined up within The Salvation Army.
Younger-grade students will receive crayons, youth-protected scissors, glue sticks, water bottles, hand sanitizer, pocket-sized tissues, notebooks, paper, pencils, plastic folders, highlighters and dry-erase markers.
Older-grade-level students will get supplies such as pencils and pens, 1-inch binders, composition books, three-subject notebooks, rulers and pencil cases.
Last fall, records show the unit handed out about 190 backpacks of school supplies. Hughes came to Meadville in March of this year, succeeding Capt. Michelle Miller who went onto to an international posting in Spain.
Hughes expects to see an increase in the number of backpacks given away compared to last year due to inflation.
“We’ve had quite a few people call and ask about it already,” she said of the distribution. “We’ve had people come in this whole week.”
“If we need to, we’ll get more stuff as we have some supplies and money left over,” Hughes said. There is potential to add about another 50 backpack, if necessary.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
The Salvation Army Back to School Bash for students in kindergarten through 12th grade is Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1087 Park Ave., Meadville, for students in the Meadville or Guys Mills ZIP codes. There must be current identification and birth certificates for all children.
• More information: Call The Salvation Army at (814) 724-3738.
