Musical talent is alive and well in Crawford County as seven students from four schools have qualified to take part in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s (PMEA) annual All-State Music Festival.
The festival, which brings together student musicians from across the state to perform together, is being performed virtually this year due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Students from each of the ensembles participating will send in recordings of themselves performing. These recordings will be compiled into a single performance piece.
Each ensemble has a guest conductor who will work with the students in making the music, many of whom are renowned musicians in their own right. For example, the conductor for the All-State Concert Band is Daniel Toven, the deputy commander of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, D.C.
Concert band
Two Crawford County students will be performing in the All-State Concert Band. Zack Leonhart, from Maplewood Junior-Senior High School, and Kyran Miller, from Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, both qualified to perform.
For Leonhart, a sophomore saxophone player, this will be his second time in the PMEA program, taking part in district band once before. However, this is his first time in the all-state group, a major accomplishment for a musical career that started in fifth grade.
“I feel pretty good,” Leonhart said. “It’s a nice feeling knowing they’re still holding the festival and they’re trying to do it because it would have sucked if I wasn’t able to go to the festival.”
Miller, meanwhile, is a sophomore euphonium player and participates in numerous musical activities at her school, including concert band, marching band, pep band and chorus.
Miller said she felt “amazing” when she learned she’d be playing in the All-State Concert Band this year. She’s been playing music since the fourth grade, though this was her first time competing with her instrument.
While the circumstances of the festival are not quite optimal, Miller said she still enjoyed taking part.
“I much rather would have gone there to meet people and stuff, but I think they handled it very well for the circumstances we were under,” she said.
She hopes to one day go to college for elementary education and to continue studying music.
Winds
The All-State Wind Ensemble will also feature two area students. Spencer Freysinger of Cochranton and Angelina Mendez of Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) will take part in this year’s festival.
This will be Mendez’s first time participating in the PMEA All-State Festival. As a senior, it was her last chance to do so.
“I was really excited because music has been a big part of my life,” Mendez said.
Mendez plays clarinet and saxophone and is a part of the CASH jazz band. She has been involved in music since fifth grade, starting in both band and choir.
Freysinger, a sophomore who will also be attending the All-State festival for the first time, plays trumpet with the Cochranton concert band, marching band, pep band, jazz band and performs with chorus. He also performs in the pit orchestra for local theater productions and performs with several different groups.
Freysinger greatly looked forward to taking part in the festival.
“I was very excited that all of my hard work worked out in the end and that I was able to have the experience,” he said.
He hopes to go to college and major in finance but keep his musical interests alive with a minor in trumpet performance.
Chorus, jazz, orchestra
The remaining students are all involved in separate All-State music groups. Lydia Sleeman from Maplewood is the only student in the area to qualify for the All-State Chorus, her second consecutive year doing so.
While she won’t get the chance to take part in an in-person version of the festival, Sleeman is still excited to take part in the event this year.
“It was very satisfying,” she said when asked how she felt being named to the All-State Chorus, “because it means all my hard work paid off and it was very nice because this is also my second year making it.”
Sleeman has been interested in chorus singing since seventh grade, and even takes private voice lessons. She’s also involved in other forms of music, and was even just a few points short of making it into the All-State Band this year.
Meanwhile, Meadville Area Senior High School’s Adam Duffy will perform in the All-State Vocal Jazz ensemble and Anthony Santiago, also from Meadville, will be in the All-State Orchestra.
Duffy, a senior, said jazz singing is actually something outside of his usual comfort zone. He’s more accustomed to singing classical music.
However, over the summer COVID-19 boredom had him looking to try something new. His skills in jazz singing are on top of his existing musical talents in band and orchestra.
While the lack of an in-person festival is something of a downer for Duffy, he is happy the PMEA was able to set something up at all for the year.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing, but they did a great job adapting,” he said.
Santiago, a sophomore, said he was very surprised to learn he was accepted to the All-State Orchestra. This is his first year performing in the All-State program and he’ll be bringing his trombone skills he has been developing since he was 10 years old.
Despite the all-virtual performance, Santiago is looking forward to taking part in the festival.
Crescendo Student Conference
While not an all-state performance, Meadville had another student take part in a major PMEA program this year. Sophomore Karissa Petruso participated in the first ever Crescendo Student Conference this year, an event meant for students interested in learning about career opportunities in music and other such subjects.
Petruso has a wide array of musical talents, including performing in stage dramas, concert choir, concert band, brass ensemble and marching band.
“I’m in pretty much any kind of musical class or activity there is at my school,” she said.
Petruso said she definitely plans on pursuing a career in music, and took a class on conducting through the Crescendo program. She said the class mixed the basics with things she’d never seen before, making for an “exciting” experience.
