EDINBORO — Busloads filled with many of the nation’s best student musicians and trucks full of instruments, props and equipment are making their way to northwestern Pennsylvania where five top drum and bugle corps with Drum Corps International (DCI) will meet to compete at Lake Erie Fanfare at PennWest Edinboro on Aug. 8.
The powerful sounds of goosebump-inducing brass and percussion will fill the skies around Sox Harrison Stadium on Scott Road at 7 p.m.
The lineup includes world class drum corps The Academy of Tempe, Arizona; Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisconsin; Crossmen of San Antonio, Texas; Genesis of Austin, Texas; and Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin, in their last show in the United States before the corps head to Indianapolis for DCI World Championships from Aug. 11-13.
DCI is known as “marching’s major leagues.” Consisting of brass, percussion and color guard, these specialize marching groups are not your average marching bands seen at Friday night high school football games. These elite corps are different in that they do not typically include woodwinds, are not affiliated with schools and are highly specialized. DCI corps grew out of the traditional drum and bugle corps associated with military, police and scouting groups evolving into highly artistic specialized marching groups.
Lake Erie Fanfare was founded in 1983 as an all-volunteer organization to promote the drum corps activity both fielding corps and putting on DCI shows in Erie. This year’s show marks the return of the show after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the 50th anniversary season for DCI, which was forced to halt shows in 2020 and returned last year with a shortened season of exhibition performances by corps.
This year, DCI is back to competition and a full-length season. DCI supports numerous programs around the globe while sanctioning more than 100 competitive events in an annual DCI tour.
Members of the corps can range in age from 13 to 22. Corps have a maximum of 165 members, and there are 22 world class corps and 21 open class. Members in the exclusive world class level engage in a competitive audition process for individual groups around the country. Once contracted, students must pay tuition dues, often having to fundraise and earn their own way. Corps conduct spring training beginning in late May when members move-in to facilities — often schools. Once tour begins in late June, corps travel the country in buses staying at various housing sites — often on gymnasium floors — and performing their show, which is about 12 minutes in length. Cambridge Springs High School is one area school serving as a housing location by hosting Genesis.
Countless volunteers assist corps with uniform laundering and sewing repairs, preparing and serving three meals a day plus snacks for hundreds out of a food truck, and serving as medical staff.
Events are scored and corps are ranked and perform in reverse order of standings. Scores start fresh at finals in Indianapolis. The Blue Stars are the highest-scoring corps that will perform at Lake Erie Fanfare. They were ranked seventh going into the prior week having scored an 85.794 average score. The Blue Devils of Concord, California, are currently ranked first with a 92.292 average score.
Tickets for Lake Erie Fanfare are available at the door or by calling (814) 456-5300. Information is available at leregiment.org. Tickets are $30. If reserved seats are sold out, backside of the field tickets will be sold for $10.
