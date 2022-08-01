Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.