Like slumbering beasts rousing to wakefulness from a three-year hibernation, a rainbow-colored row of hot air balloons gradually morphed into their familiar teardrop forms.
Slowly at first, then taking shape more steadily, fans perched near the baskets blowing more and more air and buzzing away like inescapable alarms to prevent further snoozing.
The Joyce Stevens Night Glow was a “go” for the first time since 2019.
“It’s going to happen,” Thurston Classic organizing committee member Mary Ann Benacci said as well over 1,000 spectators began to fill in the hillside at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex on Thursday evening. “We are a ‘go’ for tonight.”
Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Meadville area earlier in the afternoon and led organizers to ask Thurston Classic lovers to postpone their arrivals until after 6 p.m. But once the weather cleared, the message from ballonmeister Alex Jonard was clear as well: the glow must go on.
“It looks good,” Jonard said moments before he signaled balloon pilots to begin inflation. “The weather system came through, and they were calling for calm winds after — and that’s what we’ve got.”
It was good news for people like Penelope Canfield, 7, and her father, Andrew Canfield of Edinboro. After attending the Thurston Classic with his parents when he was a child, Andrew was taking Penelope to her first hot air balloon experience — the first Thurston Classic since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
And as she walked to the hillside spread out before a line of nine balloons about to inflate, Penelope was full of questions: Will it be loud? What about the fire from the balloons — will it be dangerous? Scary? Will there be mermaid balloons or fairies?
Penelope was as full of as excitement as she was questions. In fact, she had told Denise Crawford, her grandmother, that one of her dreams was to fly in a balloon.
“I’ve always wanted to see one real close up,” she said. ”I just think they’re cool.”
Penelope was hardly alone in her intuitive response to the spectacle created by lighter-than-air balloons, and even more so by a veritable flock of balloons illuminated by dragon-like flames against the night.
As dusk faded into darkness, the scene felt like something from a distant pre-pandemic past: a hillside full of spectators, the glowing balloons that hadn’t been seen in Meadville for three years, liquid propane-burning engines firing skyward as pilots competed to be best and brightest and to elicit roars of applause from the crowd in answer to the engines’ roars.
It wasn’t a competition, though, according to pilot Zach Burgess of Monroe, Ohio.
“We’re all happy to be out here putting on a good show for a great crowd,” Burgess said from the basket of his balloon, “and it’s a great night for it.”
But if it were a competition — well, Burgess’ Neptuno, this year’s featured character balloon, was head and shoulders — literally — above the rest.
As the balloons took shape in preparation for the glow, the gentle breeze that replaced the afternoon storms sent them gently bouncing into each other, then recoiling in the opposite direction toward their other neighbor. In the middle stood the 120-foot-tall Neptuno, its snorkel pointed skyward, its bright eyes facing down the line of balloons like a big brother looking out for his siblings.
Those other balloons soon stood too, not quite as tall as Neptuno, but colorful and bright. On a hillside that was perhaps a bit less tightly packed than in years past, spectators once again pointed cameras toward the sight.
Balloon enthusiasts will have a chance to see experience the magic of lighter-than-air flight again early this morning, according to Jonard, when pilots will lift off from Robertson Athletic Complex at around 6 a.m.
The forecast looks good for morning flights, Jonard said, though he was reluctant to make predictions further in the future. Flights are scheduled for this evening, Saturday morning and evening, and Sunday morning, though all are dependent on weather.
But if anyone needed a reminder, with the glow a “go” Thursday evening, hot air balloons can entrance audiences without even leaving the ground.
