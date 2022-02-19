Psalm 27:2 says in the King James Version, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.”
In this text, the first thing we see is that David had a flashback.
You see, when David started off in the second verse, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me,” some theologians believe that David lived out that level of assurance when he engaged Goliath in combat.
You remember Goliath.
You know, that giant that thought he would give David’s flesh to the birds and wild animals, but David told Goliath that the Lord would deliver him into his hand, and David would give the Philistines’ dead bodies to the birds and wild animals (1 Samuel 17:44–46).
I don’t know who this is for but, he’s delivering giant victories into your hands.
Not only does David have a flashback, he also describes a fierce attack when he says, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh.”
Theologians also suggest David was saying, as if they would eat me up. That is, they came upon me like greedy wolves or hungry lions.
Here, David wasn’t saying that they literally purposed to eat up his flesh, or that they were cannibals; but the comparison is one that is drawn from the fierceness of wild beasts rushing on their prey.
David also was saying that along with the flashback and fiery attack, they fell back.
Because he said, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.”
In this context, God is saying to you what He showed David, and that is that the Lord is going to put stumbling blocks in their way, slow down their march and hinder them from executing their designs. and just like they fell into the hands of David, they’re going to fall into your hands, and they will be subdued under you!
“The enemy is under your feet.”
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.