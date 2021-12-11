Sunday is the annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Program sponsored by The Compassionate Friends.
The program is designed to honor children of all ages by lighting candles at 7 p.m. and keep them lit for one hour.
Candles are lit in every time zone around the world, meaning candles burn for 24 hours in remembrance of the children.
Some chapters have organized programs, but the Crawford County Chapter asks people to light the candles in their homes and keep them lit for one hour.
The annual program is held the second Sunday of December of each year to help parents, siblings and others remember the person who has died.
The Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents who had have children die.
The local chapter is not holding meetings until spring because of the pandemic.
However, the co-leaders offer support through phone calls by calling (814) 337-6377, (814) 333-9399 or (814) 333-3733.