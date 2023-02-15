One of the country’s legendary drum corps will now call northwestern Pennsylvania home.
The Cadets announced Tuesday that all of its drum and bugle corps operations, including its parent, nonprofit organization Cadets Arts & Entertainment (CAE), will be in Erie.
In 2022, The Cadets entered into a partnership with the Erie Sports Center as the new spring training site for the corps’ May-June rehearsals. Because of the positive experience, the corps entered into discussions about relocating to Erie permanently. On Monday, the CAE Board of Directors approved the decision and they have signed an agreement to make the Erie Sports Center The Cadets’ year-round home.
The new agreement includes office space, storage space and parking for year-round operations, as well as rehearsal facilities for The Cadets’ audition and rehearsal weekends, spring training, community performances and housing for the early August Lake Erie Fanfare drum corps show.
“We have received such a warm welcome from the Erie Sports Center, city and county government officials, the drum corps and pageantry arts communities and local businesses,” said Vicki Ferrence Ray, interim executive director of CAE. “As a Pennsylvania native, I am pleased that the state has served as a good home for The Cadets since our move to Allentown in 2004. We may be changing cities, but the identity of The Cadets will remain, just as it has in the past. Making Erie our home simply gives us the added benefit of a vibrant community that will support and celebrate The Cadets and help us sustain our legacy of excellence on and off the field.”
The Cadets’ relocation will begin this month with the expectation of completing the move prior to the corps’ first full-corps rehearsal weekend April 28-30.
As The Cadets begin its 89th season and build towards the centennial anniversary, the Erie community will become a new home base and network of support for this time-honored drum corps, officials said. The Erie agreement has a term of 11 years, which will continue until Dec. 31, 2034 — after The Cadets’ 100th season of performance.
“As a founding member of Drum Corps International (DCI) and the oldest drum corps in the nation, it’s wonderful to see this next chapter open up for The Cadets, as they set a course for success and stability for the next 100 years,” said Dan Acheson, executive director of DCI.
The Cadets are one of the most decorated drum corps in history and the oldest corps of its kind still in operation today. The Cadets have won 10 American Legion National Championships and 10 Drum Corps International (DCI) World Championships. Each summer, The Cadets field a corps of 165 brass musicians, percussionists, and color guard performers from across the U.S. and world. Student performers range in age from about 17 to 22. As a highly competitive drum corps, they spend the summer perfecting one show — an 11-minute program that is performed on a standard football field. Drum corps shows are extravagant displays of musical excellence, marching precision, color, drama, dance and emotion.
