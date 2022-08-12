Groups — some large, some a bit smaller — of Crawford County students have been hitting the practice fields in recent weeks, marching to the increasingly more accurate beats of their own drummers.
It’s band camp season, and area schools are getting in the swing of things as football season and the school year approach.
While the pandemic’s direct impacts on bands have largely passed, the effect on participation rates seems likely to linger for some time and changes are afoot for several bands in the area.
Perhaps the biggest change was the announcement made a week ago as the Meadville Bulldogs marching band wrapped up a week of day-long practices. Director Armond Walter informed his 65 members that they would be making the jump from exhibition band to competitive band this year.
“This is something they’ve been talking about and asking about for the past couple of years,” Walter said this week. “This is their ensemble, and we want them to have that ownership” to be able to compete instead of just perform.
The band’s first competition will come Sept. 17 at McDowell High School in Erie, where they will perform the “Black Magic” show they have worked on in band camp. The performance kicks off with Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” featuring a young band member on guitar during the song’s iconic solo, and closes with what Walter described as a challenging mashup of “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
“The kids are excited, so that helps me feel more at home with the change,” Walter said. “It’s a little nerve wracking. The biggest concern is not losing focus on our core objective.”
The marching band, he continued, shouldn’t be about high scores and winning. Instead, success should be a matter of growth and education.
Another significant change has taken place at Conneaut Area Senior High School, where the marching band will feature seventh and eighth graders for the first time. Adding the middle schoolers means the band will have 50 members — up from 35 last year — but it also means that the group is still feeling the impact of the pandemic and the resulting inability to practice at school for about a year. Director Glenn Cameron, who has been with the district 32 years, called the effect “devastating.”
“I only have three sophomores in the marching band,” Cameron said earlier this week. “Unfortunately, that was the class that didn’t play for a year in the middle school, so all of the kids quit and there’s just been no getting them back.”
Before the pandemic, the CASH band typically had about 85 members — with only high school students, according to Cameron. And adding to the overall stress on the school’s music program was the unexpected death of long-time choral director Ralph Egyud in December.
But Cameron said the band members worked hard during their two-week camp in late July and early August and they have bought into the theme of this year’s show: “Rise Up and Rock.”
The theme is a conscious response to the general effect of the pandemic and proposes a phoenix-like recovery — but given the CASH mascot it features an eagle taking the place of the phoenix, of course. The show opens with “Surface Pressure” from the recent Disney film “Encanto” and builds to a climactic finish with the band’s rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”
Maplewood band director Jamie Gardner is in the midst of band camp this week and next and has 19 students in the band — about the same as last year.
“It’s smaller than we would like, but we’ve got a good group of kids,” Gardner said after practice on Tuesday.
Despite losing a number of seniors, the band is off to a good start and sounds great, according to Gardner. “As a staff, we’re having high levels of expectations and we’re pushing them to their limits, and so far,” he said, “they’ve shown that they’re up to the challenge, so I expect to be as successful as we were last year.”
In the 2021-22 school year, Maplewood won the Lakeshore Marching Band Association (LMBA) Class A championship. The school also won all the caption awards and took first place at all of the LMBA events in which it participated.
Given the results from last year, the theme of this year’s show seems fitting: “Celebration.”
Achieving the same results this year will take some of the same luck the band had last year, according to Gardner, but that streak already has continued in one important respect.
“I’m really lucky with the commitment I get from the kids here at Maplewood,” he said. “It wouldn’t matter what I’m doing if the kids didn’t buy in.
“It’s rewarding as a teacher to have a group of kids like that,” he added.
Another school hoping to continue its streak of success is Cochranton Junior-Senior High School. The 44-member band, featuring students in seventh through 12th grades, will compete in its usual schedule of seven LMBA events, including the championship competition in late October, according to director Carl Miller.
With its victory last year, the Cardinal band notched its 31st LMBA championship, a record, and made it 23 in a row. The Cochranton band has been undefeated in its class for the last 14 LMBA seasons.
Despite some effects due to the pandemic, the band seems to have not missed a beat.
“I’d say we’re about as close to normal now as we can be,” Miller said.
Part of the return to normality was the first off-campus band camp since 2019, spending a week at Pennsylvania Western University in Edinboro. Members will do another mini-camp in the week before school starts.
“We’re off to a great start. There’s a lot of potential,” Miller said. “We’re excited to get back at it and the kids are working really hard.”
This year’s show is called “Between the Lines,” Miller said, and is based on the idea of stories and their effect on our lives — and how we each write our own stories. The show features music from artists not immediately associated with marching bands: Imogen Heap, a British musician known for electronic music; Eric Whitacre, an American composer known primarily for his choral music; and Pentatonix, an a cappella group.
