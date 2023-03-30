A shiny new sport utility vehicle exited the Meadville Police Department garage for a moment Wednesday, just long enough to have its portrait taken and for officials of the local nonprofit that paid for it to take a look inside and see the flashing lights.
“It’s awesome,” Mark Weindorf said, standing in front of the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle that bears the name and logo of The Arc of Crawford County near the rear of both the driver and passenger sides.
“The first thing we try to do is keep our folks independent,” added Weindorf, who is the executive director of The Arc, “and having a safe community with a safe, vibrant police force helps our people be safe and live independently, walk around to get groceries and come down to The Arc and do all their other activities. Love having guys on patrol.”
Putting its money where its love is, The Arc is the latest organization to help the police department purchase a new vehicle for use in daily patrols. The Arc paid the entire cost — approximately $43,000 for purchase and upfitting — of the SUV that is expected to hit the streets today, according to city officials
“With The Arc, we have a lot of properties that aren’t on the tax rolls and so we’re cognizant of that,” said Steve Kightlinger, president of the board that oversees the nonprofit dedicated to assisting the disabled. “So we like to give back to the city.”
Weindorf said The Arc owns eight group homes in the city with about 15 or 16 clients residing in them.
City accountant April Smith said the donation was the fortuitous result of a “right-place, right-time kind of conversation.” Kightlinger is the contact person for the city in his role as senior vice president of Marquette Savings Bank, so when Smith informed him the city was searching for ways to pay for a new police vehicle, he made the connection to The Arc.
“We do an annual gift to the city,” he recalled telling Smith, “so maybe we’ll buy you a police cruiser.”
Weindorf said the purchase of the police vehicle will take the place of the tax-exempt nonprofit’s payment in lieu of taxes to the city for the year.
Once the donation was secured, “getting the vehicle was the hardest part,” according to Smith, who said delivery of the police SUVs is running about a year behind orders.
The city’s new vehicle was purchased from McCandless Ford Meadville, Smith said.
It’s the second vehicle purchased outright for the city by a nonprofit in the past 13 months. In March 2022, Meadville Medical Center purchased a similar SUV.
A new police pickup truck that was upfitted and painted with significant assistance from three city businesses — Pasco Tool and Plastics Inc., Howick Motors Inc., and Hovis Auto and Truck Supply Inc. — was added to the department’s patrol rotation earlier this month.
All three vehicles sport the corporate logos of the city’s benefactors near the rear of each side, providing a bit of color against the black-and-white theme of the city’s police fleet. That hasn’t always been the case, however. Weindorf said The Arc made a similar contribution toward the purchase of a vehicle in 2019 without publicizing the donation.
The latest addition to the city’s patrol rotation had also been freshly detailed by students in the auto collision technology program at Crawford Tech prior to being shown off to the press and donors, Assistant Chief Mike Stefanucci said.
Funds for all three vehicles purchased with corporate assistance in 2022 and 2023 were included in the city’s most recent capital plan, Steffanucci added, but receiving the donations means that money can be saved or used elsewhere.
