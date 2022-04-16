A fireside chat focused on Lyme disease will take place later this month as part of a series of placemaking events at the ARC Community Greenspace, 953 Market St, at 7 p.m. April 29.
In addition to a campfire, the chat will feature games, poetry and music, according to an announcement from the Meadville Neighborhood Center, which is organizing the event.
“Hear the experience and hope of two neighbors regarding their personal journey with Lyme disease,” the announcement stated. “Families with children, teenagers, and residents of all ages are especially encouraged to relax with us in this developing downtown community greenspace.”
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and to bring charis and blankets.
Organizers noted that windy conditions could impact plans to have an actual campfire at the event, which will be moved inside to The Arc of Crawford County, 222 Chestnut St., in the event of inclement weather.
Although open burning and burning of leaves or other trash-type materials are prohibited in the city, small recreational fires are permitted.