COCHRANTON — This week, Cochranton comes together once again as the community hosts its annual fair.
“It really is a community event,” said Curtis Oakes, president of the volunteer Cochranton Community Fair Association, which runs the event.
The 94th edition of the Cochranton Community Fair starts today and goes through Saturday at the fairgrounds off River Street in the borough.
“A lot of people come back and visit, planning their vacations around the fair — it really is a social event,” Oakes said.
The fair may attract upward of 15,000 visitors over the course of its six-day run, he said. That’s just about 15 times the borough’s population of 1,124.
It’s hard to get an accurate attendance count as Cochranton is one of the few free-admission fairs in Pennsylvania, according to Rita Preston, the fair board’s secretary.
“It’s free admission, so we’re really economically friendly for families to come out, have fun, and enjoy entertainment and fair food,” she said.
“We get a lot of sponsors to pay for our entertainment which is free and for our fireworks,” Preston said. “If not for our sponsors, we wouldn’t be blessed to do what we do.”
The fair has free musical entertainment each night plus there are children’s activities during the week and a fireworks show at dusk on Saturday mark the close of the fair.
In addition, the fair features its parade in downtown Cochranton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. featuring floats, music and more. There are about 80 units lined up for this year’s parade, Preston said.
Both Oakes and Preston are among multiple long-time fair volunteers who work not only fair week, but year-round to help make the week happen.
Preston has volunteered with the fair for more than 30 years. She’s one of the coordinators of Cochranton’s Christmas Tree Lane in November which raises fund for the fair’s parade.
While Oakes may be in his first year as president of the fair, he’s been involved with the fair as a volunteer in one capacity or another for more than 40 years. Oakes, who retired from teaching in 2018, has been an exhibitor for even longer than he’s been a volunteer.
“I’ve been showing poultry since I was 8 years old,” said Oakes, who owns and operates Feather Edge Poultry Farm near Cochranton.
The committee works to raise funds for fairgrounds improvements such as a new fair office building, a rebuilding of the fair’s stage and horse stable.
One ongoing fundraising project is for a new home show building to replace the nearly-100-year-old building that’s dilapidated, Oakes said. The fair is raising money with a goal of having the building completed by 2028, which will be the 100th anniversary of the fair.
“‘Meet You at the Flagpole’ — that’s our main project” for the new home show building, Oakes said. It’s a display of three flags — American, Pennsylvania and Cochranton Borough — to go in front of the planned building. Three flagpoles are to be encircled by engraved bricks.
While the initial batch of sold engraved bricks has been placed and the three flagpoles erected for this year’s fair, more bricks are to be added as fundraising efforts continue.
In addition, there are several fundraisers and contests during the fair with all proceeds going to the home show building fund.
Cochranton Fair partial schedule of events
Today
Entry of home show and livestock exhibits
6:30 p.m. — Baked goods sale
7 p.m. — The Honky Tonk Twins entertainment
Tuesday
Judging sheep, rabbits and goats
6 p.m. — Clark Duncan Family Corn-a-ment cornhole tournament
7:30 p.m. — B2Wins entertainment
Wednesday
Noon — Pleasure horse show
6:30 p.m. — Parade in downtown Cochranton
7:30 pm. — Caleb Kopta entertainment
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Junior and open cattle show
7 p.m. — People pull
7 p.m. — Brett Allen Morgan entertainment
Friday
10 a.m. — Gaming horse show
6 p.m. — Woodsman contest
7 p.m. — The Pittsburgh Belairs entertainment
Saturday
10 a.m. to noon — Teeka K-9 Tricks
1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull ages 3 to 10 with kids’ water battle following
5 p.m. — Garden tractor pull
7 p.m. — Morgan White entertainment
Dusk — Fireworks
