Meadville Community Soup Kitchen will hold a Thanksgiving dinner from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The dinner will be held at Stone United Methodist Church, l956 S. Main St. The event is free and open to the public.
Brian David Knepp, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Meadville Medical Center, Thursday, November 11, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. He was born January 20, 1963, at Brown Memorial Hospital in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of Robert George and Donna Marie Knepp. Brian graduated from Conneau…