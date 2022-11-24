Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed today for Thanksgiving. All state, city of Meadville and Crawford County government offices are closed Friday as well. Federal offices are open Friday.
Mail — No window service or delivery today. Normal operations resume Friday.
Garbage collection — Collection days in the city today and Friday are moved to Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Buses — No fixed-route or shared-ride service by Crawford Area Transportation Authority today. Normal operations resume Friday.
Financial institutions — All are closed today. Normal hours resume Friday.
