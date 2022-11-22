A number of closings are occurring due to Thanksgiving.

Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed Thursday. All state, City of Meadville and Crawford County government offices are closed Friday as well. Federal offices are open Friday.

Mail — No window service or delivery Thursday. Normal operations resume Friday.

Garbage collection — Collection days in the city Thursday and Friday are moved to Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Buses — No fixed-route or shared-ride service by Crawford Area Transportation Authority Thursday. Normal operations resume Friday.

Financial institutions — All are closed Thursday. Normal hours resume Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you