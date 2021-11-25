A number of closings are occurring due to Thanksgiving.
Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed today. All state, City of Meadville and Crawford County government offices are closed Friday as well. Federal offices are open Friday.
Mail — No window service or delivery today. Normal operations resume Friday.
Garbage collection — Collection days in the city today and Friday are moved to Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Buses — No fixed-route or shared-ride service by Crawford Area Transportation Authority today. Normal operations resume Friday.
Financial institutions — All are closed today. Normal hours resume Friday. An exception is ONE Federal Credit Union, which will be closed Friday, according to its website.