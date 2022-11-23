A number of closings are occurring due to Thanksgiving.
Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed Thursday. All state, City of Meadville and Crawford County government offices are closed Friday as well. Federal offices are open Friday.
Mail — No window service or delivery Thursday. Normal operations resume Friday.
Garbage collection — Collection days in the city Thursday and Friday are moved to Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Buses — No fixed-route or shared-ride service by Crawford Area Transportation Authority Thursday. Normal operations resume Friday.
Financial institutions — All are closed Thursday. Normal hours resume Friday.
