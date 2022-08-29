COCHRANTON — Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) invites Cochranton residents to a “thank-you” picnic on Sunday at the Lions Community Park.
CARE and the Borough of Cochranton want to recognize the generosity and support of the community in the ongoing upgrades and changes to the community’s asset.
The borough has completed the cleanup and restored the grounds following the storm damages of last fall. The CARE committee has undertaken fundraising events to begin upgrades, including new benches, graveled driveways, restoration to damaged portions of the trail, and installation of a gaga pit attraction.
Rebuilding of the Lions Club Memorial is underway along with upgrades to the main building.
The public is invited to a day of activities on Sunday, which will include a community church service starting at 10:30 at Pavilion No. 1. Please bring your own seating. Following the service, everyone is invited to lunch. A bounce house will be on the grounds from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the young at heart.
Information outlining the borough’s and CARE’s vision for the future will be on display. Individuals will be able to sign up to participate in future projects and events.
