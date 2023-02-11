Ten fire departments and ambulance companies in Crawford County have been awarded more than $100,000 in state grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
The Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service grants are funded from the state’s slot machine gaming proceeds, not General Fund tax revenue.
The grants were initiated in 2000 by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and are open to all fire companies as well as volunteer ambulance services and volunteer rescue squads.
The grants were announced by Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose district includes northern and eastern Crawford County.
“This zero-taxpayer-dollars funded grant program is a tremendous resource for our hardworking emergency responders as they continue to protect and serve our communities with dedication and distinction,” said Rapp. “Especially during times of rising costs and rampant inflation, they need all the financial support we can give them.”
Grant awards may be used for construction or repair of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, debt reduction and training.
Area fire and emergency medical services companies were awarded the following amounts:
Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Medical Services — $10,000.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department — $12,598.
Centerville Volunteer Fire Department — $12,106.
Centerville Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $10,000.
Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $11,861.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $10,000.
Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association — $12,843.
Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association — $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.