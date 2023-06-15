“Get back! Get on the ground, you’re under arrest,” Cole Halfast, 13, yelled with authority at the large man walking toward him.
“What did I do? I didn’t do anything,” the man screamed while approaching Halfast.
“Get back! Get on the ground, you’re under arrest,” Halfast repeated as the man closed in.
As the man lunged at Halfast, the teen struck him on the arm with a police training baton yelling the same nine words again.
Halfast’s would-be attacker, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jason Siegel, stepped back unhurt — he was dressed from head to toe in protective padding.
The exercise was part of self-defense training at Camp Cadet, a weeklong law enforcement camp for teens ages 13 to 16.
There are 97 cadets this year who are receiving training similar to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The 49th edition of the camp is being held at Allegheny College and the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Training Center in Meadville.
Sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Kiwanis Club of Erie, the camp is designed to bring a better understanding of law enforcement and other community agencies to teens who live in Erie, Warren, Crawford and Venango counties.
While at camp, cadets participate in training activities and events geared toward building self-esteem, self-discipline and new friendships.
Cadets learn discipline and teamwork as well as police-style training in everything from self-defense to conducting traffic stops to how a polygraph examination works.
“There’s a lot of physical activity, but you get use to it,” said Kathleen Raecke, 14. “We’ve done a lot and learn a lot already about what police training and work is like.”
“It’s been great experience so far and the camp is fun,” Halfast said following the close encounter with his would-be attacker. “But, it was very scary having to hit a state trooper.”
Trooper Siegel, Halfast’s would-be assailant, gets satisfaction from seeing the cadets have more self-confidence by the time the weeklong camp ends.
“Kids like and thrive off the structure they get here,” Siegel said. “The structure throughout the week gets tougher. The kids are thriving off the structure so the more you give them, the more they’re going to take from it.”
Savannah Vinkler, a 2017 cadet, has returned this year as a volunteer. She’ll be a junior this fall at Kent State University where she is studying cyber security engineering.
“I liked it — it’s a confidence builder and it also teaches you a lot more respect for law enforcement,” said Vinkler, whose father is a state trooper.
“It’s just the experiences that the kids get to have so I came back to volunteer with them,” she said. “I’ll be going over cyber stuff too, so I can help with that lesson and teach them a little bit of what I’m learning and learn a little bit from the state police here.”
Camp Cadet concludes Friday night at Allegheny with graduation exercises for the cadets and their families.
