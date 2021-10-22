The 16-year-old accused of firing the shots that killed another teen inside a Walnut Street apartment in early July is in custody.
Kavan Maloin Boitnott of 384 Latonia Ave. was arraigned at approximately 11 a.m. today before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Boitnott, who Meadville city police have accused of killing 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris, was apprehended overnight in Erie by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, according to Chief Michael Tautin.
Tautin said Boitnott was transferred to Meadville Police Department custody late this morning.
Boitnott was located in the 300 block of West Eighth Street, according to Paula DiGiacomo, first assistant district attorney for Crawford County.
“We’re very appreciative of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force for their efforts,” DiGiacomo said. “They’ve been working this from day one.”
Boitnott had been sought since an early morning armed robbery and burglary at 376½ Walnut St. led to Harris’ death from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The charges against Boitnott for his alleged role in the events in Harris’ apartment consist of 10 felony counts, 14 misdemeanor counts and one summary count. The felony charges include two counts of criminal homicide — one for allegedly killing Harris, one for allegedly participating in the other felony crimes during which Harris was killed. Both charges carry the potential penalty of life in prison if Boitnott were found guilty.
Boitnott was set to be transported to Crawford County jail following the arraignment, according to Pendolino, where he will be held without bond. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.
A preliminary hearing before Pendolino was scheduled for Nov. 3.
Boitnott is one of four Meadville teens charged by city police with homicide in connection with Harris' death. The others are Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; Jayden I. Speed, 18, and Martavious K. Stout, 17.
Stout is not in custody. Sherene and Speed each are being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond.
Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was taken into custody July 7. Sherene waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him in August. He is scheduled to go to trial in Crawford County Court in January.
Speed was taken into custody and charged by police on Oct. 1. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him on Nov. 5.
Charges against Stout, who was 16 at the time of the incident, were filed Oct. 7 by Meadville Police Department.
A fifth person, Timothy T. Bolden, 25, of Meadville, faces robbery and criminal trespass charges for his alleged role in the incident but has not been charged in the homicide. Like Stout, Bolden remains at large. The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Bolden.