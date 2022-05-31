Class of 2022 graduates of the Crawford County Career and Technical Center will be celebrated this week in signing letters of intent with area employers in the region.
Now in its fourth year, signing day is modeled after high school athletes signing on to play a sport in college.
Thursday’s signing day will honor both the students entering the workforce from the center’s various trades programs as well as the firms hiring them.
Many of the soon-to-be graduates have been part of the cooperative education program at the CCCTC — combining school-based education with actual practical work experience.
The students get school credit for the job experience and paid at the same time. Senior-year students are in the workforce at jobs based on their trades’ career path.
Seniors who qualify for cooperative education attend their home high school a half-day, but work at an employer in their chosen vocation the other half. Sophomore and junior students at the CCCTC attend a half-day while the other half is spent at their home high school.
Signing day started in 2019 at the suggestion of Bonnie Stein, the center’s cooperative education coordinator.
More than 80 students have been honored since the inaugural year of 2019.
In 2019, there were 30 students honored while 2020’s signing day, which was done virtually due to the pandemic, had 20 students. In 2021, the celebration honored 33 seniors for their hard work in learning skills that area employers want and need.
This year’s signing day is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Meadville Area Senior High School auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.