CONNEAUT LAKE — A suggestion by a local businessman and teamwork between Conneaut Lake Borough Council and students from Crawford Tech has resulted in thousands of dollars in savings for parts of hinges for docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Councilman Mario DiBlasio emphasized the importance of teamwork as he gave an updated on the repairs at the recent meeting.
Last month, council had allocated $8,000 for the repairs to 40 hinges for the docks. A local company was to make the special parts. However, it apparently was going to take a couple of months.
DiBlasio said borough council President Dick Holabaugh was discussing the issue with a retired businessman, Walter Lasch III, who suggested the students at the vo-tech (now Crawford Tech) could make them.
DiBlasio said the school was contacted and drawings done by council member Jim Ross were emailed.
The students produced the parts in five days with no charge for the labor — only the materials, resulting in the cost being about one-quarter of the allocated funds.
DiBlasio said because it was so late in the year, only 20 parts could be made, but the remainder will be done in the fall. The cost for the final 20 was less than $1,000.
He said the students did “a fantastic job.”
Councilman Bill Eldridge said the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee has used the students from the school in conjunction with the Ice House Festival.
Council member Penny Monahan said the students do “real-life projects.”
DiBlasio noted the teamwork results in a “good outcome.”
At the beginning of his report on the repairs to the hinges, DiBlasio apologized to other council members who had not received a copy of the preliminary report from the engineer regarding the needed repairs. DiBlasio said the beach committee had received the report the Tuesday before the Wednesday meeting and he had forwarded a copy to other council members, but the email did not go through.
The final report of the engineer regarding the repairs has not yet been received.
