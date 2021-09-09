All prospective bidders at Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual tax upset sale Sept. 24 are required to preregister by Tuesday.
A new state law, Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021, went into effect Aug. 31. The state requires preregistration for all bidders at tax upset and judicial sales at least 10 days in advance of any sale, according to the bureau's director, Christine Krzysiak.
Each September, the bureau conducts the sale on those properties with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago or older.
A total of 45 people already had preregistered for the Sept. 24 sale as of Wednesday.
There is a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover costs by the bureau for providing a list of the registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale, Krzysiak said.
In order to register, a completed bidder registration form must be submitted in person by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the bureau office within the Crawford County Treasurer's Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Bidder registration forms are available both online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer and at the bureau's office.
For an individual, the form requires an applicant’s name, address and phone number. For a business, it requires the business name, names of all officers, business address and phone number. For a limited liability company, it requires the names, business addresses and phone numbers of all members, managers and any other persons with any ownership interest or right in the limited liability company.
Full registration requirements are the completed bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 nonrefundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier’s check, money order or cash.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit the office.
