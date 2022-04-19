VERNON TOWNSHIP — If Crawford Central School Board members go along with a plan proposed Tuesday by the district’s administration, Crawford County property owners in the district will see their taxes increase by 4.65 percent for the 2022-23 school year.
Six of eight board members were present at the meeting and several said they needed more time to digest the proposal offered by Superintendent Tom Washington and Business Manager Guy O’Neill before determining their position. But by the end of the evening, the present members assented to Washington’s plan to include the proposed increase in the preliminary budget that will be considered by the board next month. Board Vice President Melissa Burnett and member Delwood Smith were absent from the meeting.
For the owner of a property assessed at $30,030, the median value for the district’s Crawford County properties, such an increase would mean paying about $76 more per year.
Washington and O’Neill proposed the increase as the first in a series of four tax hikes and as a more preferable approach than levying the entire increase at once. Doing so would amount to a hike of about 15.2 percent this year for the owner of a property assessed at the median value for the district’s Crawford County properties. Crawford Central consists of eight municipalities in Crawford County and one in Mercer County.
“If the world was ‘perfect-perfect,’ we would say let’s close the gap completely,” Washington said, “but the reality is we’re making decisions for all of our constituents and we know that that’s not realistic.”
Under the plan, the district’s Crawford County property owners would absorb increases of 3.25 percent for three more years after the initial increase. For owners of properties assessed at the median value, those annual increases would grow from $55.64 to $57.45 to $59.32. After four years, such property owners would be paying about $248.76 more per year than they are today.
The series of hikes is necessary, Washington told the board, in order to address the steadily expanding budget deficit. The series of smaller hikes, he added, is preferable to imposing an immediate increase of about 15 percent for Crawford County property owners in the district for the next school year.
Even Jeff Rose, the board member with the strongest record of opposition to tax increases, seemed resigned to the necessity for an increase this year, though reluctant to see one as large as that proposed by the district’s administration.
“I’m going to want to keep the tax increase as low as we can,” Rose said. “Will I make a commitment to 3.25 (percent) every year? No, I won’t, but I’m sure we’re going to have to increase some this year. I know we have to.”
O’Neill projected revenues of $60.45 million for next year with expenditures of $68.3. The deficit of $6.5 million would be bridged through a combination of $3.3 million in federal pandemic relief, the proposed tax increase and funds from the district’s fund balance. O’Neill estimated that the fund balance, which was $17.6 million two years ago, would be down to $9.9 million at the end of the current year.
The largest drivers of the increasing deficit, he said, are charter school tuition paid by the district and medical insurance. Charter school costs are expected to go up $825,000, or 33.4 percent, and medical insurance costs are expected to rise 9.29 percent, or $558,000.
Last month the board voted to change how it divides its property tax levy between properties in Crawford and Mercer counties. In the past, the division was tied to a formula that accounted for differences in values between the two counties. Starting next year, the levy will be divided evenly between the municipalities.
Because of the change, property owners in Crawford County will see an automatic annual increase of 1.4 percent in their school taxes regardless of whether the board approves any additional increases. Mercer County property owners in French Creek Township, on the other hand, are guaranteed a decrease of about 42.5 percent, though increases approved by the board will cut into that savings.
Washington said that the administration is committed to cutting expenses where possible and that he saw the strategy of incremental increases and budget cuts as a “both-and” strategy to solve the anticipated deficits.
Rose urged his fellow board members to consider the anticipated tax increases as they continued contract negotiations with the district’s teachers union.
In recent meetings, Rose recalled, the board heard passionate calls for it to spend additional millions in order to keep the current bus company and to cut class sizes for younger grades. At the same time, other district residents have called on the board to cut spending as economic conditions affect both the district and its taxpayers.
“Inflation is through the roof, and I’m sure that teachers think that they need a raise — I’m sure all of us do with the price of gas and everything,” Rose said. “We’re in the usual rock and a hard spot here. I think that we as a board need to keep all this in mind as we finish this contract negotiation we’re in right now.”