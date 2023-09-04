Bidders at Crawford County’s annual county tax upset sale now have a little more than a week to get registered as required, according to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau.
The bureau’s annual sale of properties with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago and older is set for Sept. 22.
Pennsylvania state law now requires preregistration of all bidders by Sept. 12 in order to be eligible to bid at this sale, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
Under Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021, such preregistration is needed at least 10 days prior to an annual tax upset sale as well as any judicial sale of properties.
The tax upset sale is 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds’ Home Show Building 1. All preregistered bidders will sign in starting at 9 with photo identification required, Krzysiak said.
Delinquent taxpayers who currently have property on the list for sale must make payment and/or payment arrangements with the bureau on or before Sept. 21 to have the property pulled from the sale list.
All delinquent tax payments must be made with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the list, Krzysiak said.
The last day to pay with a credit or debit card in the office is close of business on Sept. 18. Online credit or debit payments may be made until 11 p.m. Sept. 18.
Bidders must complete registration in person in the Tax Claim Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, on or before Sept. 12 to be eligible to bid at the sale.
Forms are available at the bureau located within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse. They also are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer.
For an individual, the form requires an applicant’s name, address and phone number. For a business, it requires the business name, names of all officers, business address and phone number. For an LLC, it requires the names, business addresses and phone numbers of all members, managers and any other persons with any ownership interest or right in the limited liability company.
The bidder must file an affidavit stating the applicant isn’t delinquent in paying real estate taxes and has no municipal utility bills more than one year outstanding; is not bidding for or acting as an agent for a person who is barred from participating in the sale; and has not engaged in or permitted an uncorrected housing code violation, failed to maintain property in a reasonable manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property, or permitted the use of property in an unsafe, illegal or unsanitary manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property.
State law requires the bureau to provide a list of registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale, Krzysiak said.
Registration requirements are the bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 non-refundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier’s check, money order or cash.
Under state law, any person who signs a bidder registration knowing that it contains a false statement is subject to prosecution for falsification to authorities, a second-degree misdemeanor count.
• More information: Contact the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau at (814) 333-7332 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit its office at the courthouse.
