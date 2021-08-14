This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King
2. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
4. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
6. :Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
7. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
8. "It’s Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber
Paperback fiction
1. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
4. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
5. "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich
6. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover
7. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand
Non-fiction
1. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig & Phillip Rucker
2. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
3. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
4. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
5. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
6. "It Never Ends: A Memoir with Nice Memories!" by Tom Scharpling
7. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson
8. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough