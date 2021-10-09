This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
2. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
3. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
4. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney
5. "The Last Graduate" by Naomi Novik
6. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
7. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny
8. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks
Paperback fiction
1. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
2. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
3. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
4. "The Once and Future Witches" by Alix E. Harrow
5. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
6. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
7. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
8. "The House in the Cerulean Sky" by TJ Klune
Non-fiction
1. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe
2. "Peril" by Bob Woodward
3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
4. "Things We Lost to the Water" by Eric Nguyen
5. "Fuzz" by Mary Roach
6. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
7. "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War" by Craig Whitlock
8. "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" by Nathaniel Philbrick